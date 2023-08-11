Demand for 'tiny homes' grows in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the cost of owning a home or renting an apartment in Southern Colorado continues to rise, many people are turning to alternative forms of living. This is leading to an increase in 'tiny homes' in our area.

"Over time it's kind of grown, it's still kind of a niche market," said Customer Satisfaction Manager with Tumbleweed Tiny House Company Sophia Dondi.

The Tumbleweed Tiny House Company builds tiny houses on wheels that are 400 square feet. The homes are designed to maximize the small space with loft bedrooms, small kitchens, and lots of storage space.

"A lot of people are shifting that vision of the American Dream, and maybe it's not the 5 bed 4 bath house, it's something much smaller," said Dondi.

Tumbleweed, along with several other tiny home builders, say they've seen an increased demand for their services. Tumbleweed charts that demand back to 2017.

In July of 2023, the average price of a home in Colorado Springs was $555,403 according to GreaterColoradoHomes.com. In contrast, the average price of a tiny home in Colorado is under $100,000 according toTheTinyLife.com.

Dondi doesn't see their demand dwindling soon. "There is always going to be a need for housing, There is always going to be a need for affordable housing. People are definitely going to need a different option," she said.

Gina Lancaster has lived in her tiny home for the last year after experiencing financial hardship. "Living in a tiny house, and being homeless at one point in time, this has been the best blessing I have ever been," she said.

Lancaster says she and her family have been enjoying their tiny home, and she sees the move as a positive force in her life.

"Living in a 4000 square foot house in Peyton, that was a bit much," said Lancaster. "You have a house, it's just smaller".

There will be a tiny house show in Colorado Springs from August 17-19 at the Norris Penrose Event Center. You can learn more information online.

