Delta Airlines to offer two direct flights to Salt Lake City from Colorado Springs Airport beginning in July

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another flight option for travelers is now available at the Colorado Springs Airport.

Delta Airlines will now be offering two nonstop direct flights to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), with the addition of flights beginning in July. The Colorado Springs Airport says the additional option now offers fliers morning and evening departure times.

“Delta Air Lines continues to be a phenomenal partner, and we could not be happier to add additional service to one of their hubs. This bolstered capacity to Salt Lake City brings numerous connecting opportunities on Delta. We’re thrilled to get this news about expanded service,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS.

The addition of this flight signals to the airport that demand for air travel options out of Colorado Springs continues to grow.

