Delivery drivers still scheduled to work despite snow and cold temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the snow and extreme temperatures, many of you may be thinking of ordering in for the weekend. Even with freezing temperatures and not great road conditions in the forecast, delivery drivers are still scheduled to work.

They'll be bundling up and preparing to get food to customers safely. News5 spoke with a local delivery driver who says even he is inclined to order delivery when the weather gets bad.

So, if you order delivery during this cold snap, make sure to thank your local delivery driver for braving the elements.

