Delay in power outage fix left apartment residents without a place to stay two nights in a row

COLORADO SPRINGS— A faulty cable caused the extended power outage at the Regency Towers Apartment Complex that started Monday night.

Since it wasn't Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) equipment that malfunctioned, crews have to wait to turn the electricity on until an electrician was hired by the complex to fix the damages on their end.

"We're were hoping... that they would have their electrician on site last night, for whatever reason it was delayed," said CSU spokesperson Steve Berry.

The complex management said they hope to have the power back on by Wednesday morning.

About 130 residents had to find a place temporary place to stay. Some stayed with friends or family.

CSU worked with the city to get residents free rides to hotels.

"There was definitely an effort to try to help those residents as best we could even though the responsibility really relied on the complex," said Berry.

Danny Davis said he was inside when the power went out.

"We were standing there talking, all of a sudden, everything just flared and the whole middle section of the building just went black," said Davis

Davis and his wife moved into the apartment complex in August. He said he went back Tuesday to grab clothes and other necessities as he prepared for the long haul.

"Without much time to evacuate last night and as fast as everything had to happen, it's real nice to be able to access our stuff," said Davis as he loaded his van.

He said he hasn't heard from his renter's insurance agency but hopes the hotel can be paid for.

"[Regardless] we love the place, we can't wait until we can get back home," said Davis.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.