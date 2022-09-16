DEI Advocacy Awards showcase the work of Hispanic leaders in our community

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today. It’s a month that recognizes the influence Hispanic Americans have had on our nation. Today's DEI Advocacy Awards showcased the work of Hispanic leaders in our community.

According to the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 18 percent of the Colorado Springs population is Hispanic, making Hispanics the largest minority group in our city.

Today was a celebration of the people who promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in Colorado Springs. Those who won an award today were recognized for their work in the community to promote a seat at the table, a voice and a place to be heard.

A committee of last year’s winners selected this year’s winners for their advocacy work in Colorado Springs. Several awards were given to Hispanic community leaders, including Joe Aldez, a veteran and CEO of The Concilio, who was recognized as a transformational leader. Julissa Soto was honored as an advocacy leader for the work she did during covid-19. The award winners all come from different fields and industries. What they have in common is their work.

“I can’t imagine more important work than diversity, equity and inclusion. When people have better opportunities, when they have equitable opportunities, our entire community is better. Our entire community grows in a way that creates jobs, creates economic wealth, lifts people out of poverty,” said Amy Gillentine, publisher and executive editor at the Colorado Springs Business Journal and Colorado Springs Indy.

Today’s event featured a panel discussion that talked about the importance of having diversity in the work force. It also highlighted the culture that the Hispanic community brings to Colorado Springs.

Those hosting the event said it’s great to say thank you and give back to those promoting a more diverse community.

