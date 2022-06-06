Defense Secretary Austin to return to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will visit with leaders at NORAD and US Northern Command at Peterson Space Force Base on Tuesday. The Pentagon reports that Secretary Austin will meet with senior leaders to discuss the ongoing mission to defend the US Homeland and pace domain.

This will be the secretary's second visit to Colorado Springs in less than two weeks. He gave the commencement address at the US Air Force Academy Graduation on May 25.

After visiting Colorado Springs, the Secretary is then scheduled to travel to Singapore to participate in the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 19th Shangri-La Dialogue.

_____

