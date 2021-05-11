Watch
Deceased person found at site of structure fire, CSPD and CSFD investigating

CSFD
Posted at 7:47 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 21:47:33-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sometime before 6 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to a structure fire in a small home in the back of another home on the southwest side of the city.

The home is located in the 0000 block of Cheyenne Blvd.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze but once they did, a deceased person was discovered at the location.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said arson and homicide units are responding to the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates once we know more.

