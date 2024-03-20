Death investigation underway in Pueblo, after body found Wednesday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department says it is investigating a death after a body was found Wednesday.

The body was located around 11:51 a.m. in the 600 block of Hunter Drive near Skate City.

At this time the police department is not sure if foul play was involved. An identity and cause of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

This is a developing story and we will follow through as we learn more.

