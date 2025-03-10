Watch Now
Death investigation underway after man found under bridge along Las Vegas Street

Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was found under a bridge Sunday.

According to police, they responded to a call for service near 500 East Las Vegas Street after a person reported that there was a possible dead person under a bridge in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the man, officers called for the Homicide Unit to respond to investigate based on the circumstances of the death.

The man's body is now in the hands of the El Paso County Coroner to determine a cause of death. Police did not indicate whether or not they believe foul play is a factor in this investigation.

