Death investigation underway after man found under bridge along Las Vegas Street

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was found under a bridge Sunday.

According to police, they responded to a call for service near 500 East Las Vegas Street after a person reported that there was a possible dead person under a bridge in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the man, officers called for the Homicide Unit to respond to investigate based on the circumstances of the death.

The man's body is now in the hands of the El Paso County Coroner to determine a cause of death. Police did not indicate whether or not they believe foul play is a factor in this investigation.

___





Housing market becoming more 'balanced' in Colorado Springs New numbers from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors (PPAR) show that there weren't any major shifts in the Colorado Springs housing market from January to February. Housing market becoming more 'balanced' in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.