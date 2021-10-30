Death investigation underway after body found in Gleneagle home

EL PASO COUNTY — A death investigation is underway in Gleneagle after a body was found in a home Saturday morning.

El Paso County deputies were called to the 1300 block of Pleier Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday on a report of a serious injury.

When deputies arrived they found a deceased person. That person's identity has not been released yet.

Deputies did not elaborate on what caused the person's death, but said there could be more victims.

Those living within a two-mile radius of the crime scene were asked to stay inside, lock their doors, and stay away from exterior walls.

That order was dropped a few hours later.