Death investigation on Fawn Lane in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that left one person dead and two injured on Fawn Lane late Sunday night.

According to a release, a 911 call came in before 11 p.m about a disturbance at the home. Deputies found one person dead and two with non-life-threatening injuries at the address.

The home is in the Black Forest area just south of Burgess Rd.

Details on what caused the person's death and the injuries have not been released. An announcement on the deceased's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and positive identification by the Coroner's office.

The Sheriff's Office says this appears to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information, please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-6666.

