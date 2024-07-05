Death Investigation In Fountain, Colorado

FOUNTAIN, Colorado — Investigators cleared out but we are staying in contact and still trying to figure out what happened.

Let's break down what we know so far:



Fountain PD tweeted

Last night just after 10:30 pm

A deputy with El Paso County Sheriff's Office was on a patrol noticed a problem.

He saw a woman lying in the road

Fountain fire and PD arrived and began life-saving measures but were unsuccessful

People in the area told officers they thought she had been shot.

Fountain PD says it was determined that she was not shot or hit by a car.

The cause of death is still under investigation

We’re still trying to make sense of all this for you. If anyone saw anything, officers ask you call CrimeStoppers at 719-634-stop (7867) We’ll keep working to uncover more details and will make those available to you as soon as we know more.

Email Reporter Jake Walker at jake.walker@koaa.com. Follow @JakeOnAiron Instagram and Jake Walker Media on Facebook.

___





CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog sets house on fire, CSFD issues safety reminder The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has issued a reminder about fire safety, after a dog was caught turning a stove on, on camera that started a small fire. CSFD issues reminder about fire safety after a dog caused a small fire last week

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.