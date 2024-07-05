Death Investigation In Fountain, Colorado

FOUNTAIN, Colorado — Investigators cleared out but we are staying in contact and still trying to figure out what happened.
Let's break down what we know so far:
- Fountain PD tweeted
- Last night just after 10:30 pm
- A deputy with El Paso County Sheriff's Office was on a patrol noticed a problem.
- He saw a woman lying in the road
- Fountain fire and PD arrived and began life-saving measures but were unsuccessful
- People in the area told officers they thought she had been shot.
- Fountain PD says it was determined that she was not shot or hit by a car.
- The cause of death is still under investigation
We’re still trying to make sense of all this for you. If anyone saw anything, officers ask you call CrimeStoppers at 719-634-stop (7867) We’ll keep working to uncover more details and will make those available to you as soon as we know more.
Email Reporter Jake Walker at jake.walker@koaa.com. Follow @JakeOnAiron Instagram and Jake Walker Media on Facebook.
___
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog sets house on fire, CSFD issues safety reminder
The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has issued a reminder about fire safety, after a dog was caught turning a stove on, on camera that started a small fire.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.