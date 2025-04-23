DEA's National Drug Take Back Day aims to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs

COLORADO — The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is hosting the 28th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, aiming to properly dispose of unneeded prescription drugs.

According to the DEA, there are 4,500 collection sites across the country, and locals can use the DEA's collection site locator to find a drop-off near them.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

In October 2024, sites across the country collected 629,953 pounds, with 11,471 pounds collected in Colorado alone.

“Disposing of unneeded, expired medications helps us protect the safety and health of our communities."



“Families can minimize the risk of medications falling into the wrong hands by simply bringing unused medications to one of the 4,500 drop-off locations this Saturday. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without our incredible local and state law enforcement partners and the community groups who work every year to make Take Back Day a success.” DEA Acting Administrator Derek S. Maltz

The collection sites will accept prescription drugs in the following forms:



tablets

capsules

patches

other solid forms

The DEA states that any liquid drugs, such as cough syrup, must be sealed in their original containers, and the sites will not accept any "syringes, sharps, and illicit substances."

Anyone who has prescription drugs that they'd like to dispose of responsibly, but can't attend Saturday's event, can find a year-round drop-off location.





