Dear Summer Fest is back in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Dear Summer Fest is back for its second year at Soda Springs Park in Manitou Springs this weekend. The festival is a celebration of arts and crafts, with some artists traveling from as far away as Tennessee and North Carolina. The motto for the festival is "Lead by creatives, for creatives" featuring this year's theme of '70s futuristic disco.

"You can expect to come in here, hear some good music talk to local people...see and meet who's connected in the community," said Chelsea Drew, an organizer of the festival, 'what I love most is just seeing people in a room that wouldn't normally be together. It's very diverse and I think Colorado Springs is seamlessly diverse places and this kinda showcases that."

Local vendors, food trucks, and Goat Patch Brewing company are at the festival. The festival runs until 9 PM tonight and is family and dog friendly. Adult day passes cost $20. Kids 12 and under can enter for free.

_____

