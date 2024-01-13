'Deaf Night Out' brings deaf community together for night of camaraderie

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Friday, Deaf Colorado and Goat Patch Brewery hosted their first "Deaf Night Out." This event allows members of the deaf community to come together for a night of camaraderie, laughs, and just to connect with people who speak their first language.

The deaf community can often feel overwhelmed and isolated in social situations. Events like this allows them to be surrounded by people who understand what that's like.

Deaf Night Out takes place the second Friday of every month at various locations. For more information, visit Deaf Colorado's Website.

____

