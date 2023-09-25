Deadly shooting overnight at apartment complex in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting that left one man dead is under investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Monday morning at an apartment complex at Woodmen Road and Union Boulevard.

The shooting took place overnight Sunday. CSPD said the suspect is a woman and police are in contact with her.

The relationship between the two individuals and what led up to the shooting are both currently unknown.

This is a developing story and News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

____

