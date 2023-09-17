Watch Now
Deadly overnight crash closes Platte Avenue east of downtown for several hours

CSPD says DUI is being investigated as a factor in the single car crash
Posted at 4:45 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 07:47:19-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Unit investigators are now working to find out what led up to a deadly crash overnight just east of downtown.

CSPD says the crash happened just after 2 o'clock Sunday morning along Platte Avenue between Prospect and Institute. This was a single car crash and there were three people in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.

First responders say people were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Officers confirm to News5 one person involved has died and two others were rushed to the hospital.

CSPD tells News5 DUI is being investigated as a factor in the crash.
____

