Deadly house fire under investigation in Pueblo Wednesday afternoon

PUEBLO — One person and a dog are dead, another is seriously injured following a house fire in Pueblo.

According to the fire department, they first received the call Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. When crews arrived at a house in the 1800 block of East Evans Avenue they said it was heavily engulfed in flames.

Rescue crews that did a preliminary search of the building were able to rescue one person. That individual has been flown to a Denver area burn center, their condition is unknown as of publishing this article.

Crews also say unfortunately they found a deceased individual and a dog in the house. The Pueblo Fire Department and the Pueblo Police Department are on scene investigating, the cause of the fire has not been determined or released as of publishing this article.

The identity of the people involved has not been released and the deceased individual will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

___





Colorado State Fair Judge Says She's 'Brutal' When Choosing Top Bakers If you watch Loretta Ivory judge oatmeal cookie entries at the Colorado State Fair, you'll quickly learn unless she's looking at an entry in the junior division, her standards are exceptionally high. Colorado State Fair judge says she's 'brutal' when choosing top bakers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.