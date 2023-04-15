Deadly house fire under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Investigators from the Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments are working to determine where and how a deadly house fire started Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received multiple calls at 8:30 a.m. about a house fire in the 400 block of E. Cheyenne Rd.

The first fire engine company arrived on the scene six minutes later. Lt. Aaron McConnellogue from the Colorado Springs Fire Department said the home was fully involved when crews arrived.

"Fire was coming out all the windows, fire already venting out through the roof," McConnellogue said.

"So, we went into what we call a defensive operation where we have to work our way from the outside to the inside just due to the amount of fire in there."

Firefighters found the victim after making their way inside the home. There was no one else in the building. The name, age, and gender of the victim are unknown at this time.

McConnellogue credited the cold, snowy weather overnight with helping to protect neighboring homes from the flames.

The fire department's investigators will look for evidence to determine the source of ignition. They will work alongside the police department's investigators who are looking for evidence to determine whether the fire was started with criminal intent.

Cheyenne Road will remain closed for several hours during this investigation.

