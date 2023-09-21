Watch Now
Deadly hit and run early Thursday morning involving a pedestrian causing lane closures

CSPD's Major Crash Team is investigating a deadly hit-and-run Thursday morning,
Posted at 5:36 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 07:48:45-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Major Crash Team is investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.

Eastbound lanes of Fountain Boulevard and Murray Avenue are currently closed because of this accident. It is not clear when these lanes will re-open. Drivers are encouraged to find another route.

CSPD received calls around 2:00 a.m. about a woman in the street. The driver left the scene and has not been found, according to police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark SUV with front-end damage. Anyone with information is being asked to call CSPD.

This is a developing story and News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
