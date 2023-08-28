Watch Now
Deadly head-on collision in Pueblo West

Posted at 10:57 PM, Aug 27, 2023
PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — Three people died in a head-on collision along Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West on Saturday night. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a BMW was heading south on Purcell at around 8:00 p.m. when they drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic hitting a Honda CRV.

The driver and two passengers in the Honda died at the scene. The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. However, speed and alcohol are considered contributing factors.
