Deadly head-on collision in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — Three people died in a head-on collision along Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West on Saturday night. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a BMW was heading south on Purcell at around 8:00 p.m. when they drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic hitting a Honda CRV.

The driver and two passengers in the Honda died at the scene. The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. However, speed and alcohol are considered contributing factors.

