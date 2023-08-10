Deadly crashes during school drop-off, state patrol urging drivers to 'Look Again'

COLORADO SPRINGS — A record-breaking number of pedestrians were hit and killed in Colorado in August of last year. Most deadly crashes happen Wednesdays through Saturdays, according to state patrol, often during school drop-off hours.

This trend led state patrol to launch a 'Look Again' campaign during the first three months of the school year.

“There is no contest between a vehicle and a person on foot or bicycle. Drivers have to stay alert and watch for the unexpected," said Matthew C. Packard, a state patrol chief Colonel.

D2 Harrison High School students went back to school on Wednesday.

Angela Vance, the mother of a freshman-year student, said staying alert goes for both drivers and students.

"Keep the cell phone away, if he has any Airpods in, one side only but again I think parents are currently doing a great job," said Vance.

This is the second year Harrison High School is using a new drop-off system. Before, people would enter and exit the same way. Now, there are more ways to limit congestion.

There are also separate parking lots for staff, student drivers, and school bus drop-off.

Do not be a distracted pedestrian. Stay off your phone, do not walk until the car comes to a complete stop, and use designated walkways to stay safe.

State patrol is giving banners to schools to hang in crosswalk areas through October to teach about pedestrian safety.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

