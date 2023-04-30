Deadly crash scene in Colorado Springs neighborhood overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs neighborhood was lit up by the flashing lights of first responders early Sunday morning after a single car crash that killed one person and sent another one to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say calls came in at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning after a car traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and slammed into a tree on South Carefree. News5 was told by officers on scene that one person in the car died in the crash and another was rescued from the wreckage by firefighters and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CSPD's Major Crash Unit has taken over the investigation. Details about the people involved in the crash have not been released.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.