Deadly crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo airport

PUEBLO — On Thursday night the eastbound lanes were closed on Highway 50 near Pueblo Memorial Airport due to a deadly crash.

#US50: Crash between 33rd Lane and 34th Lane. All eastbound lanes closed at mile point 323. Use alternate route. Watch for emergency crews. https://t.co/nPbk4B0xeK — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 3, 2021

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. They said that at least two vehicles were involved and that one person has died. As of 9:50 p.m., the eastbound lanes were still closed.

News 5 has not learned what led to the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter