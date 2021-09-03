Watch
Deadly crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo airport

Posted at 10:03 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 00:03:20-04

PUEBLO — On Thursday night the eastbound lanes were closed on Highway 50 near Pueblo Memorial Airport due to a deadly crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. They said that at least two vehicles were involved and that one person has died. As of 9:50 p.m., the eastbound lanes were still closed.

News 5 has not learned what led to the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story.

