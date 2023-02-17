Deadline to sign up for free preschool extended

The Colorado Department of Early Childhood has extended the deadline for parents to sign their child up for the state’s new Universal Preschool Program.

The original deadline to sign up or the UPK Program was Feb. 14. But now parents will have more time to sign up. The application to apply is open now will stay opened through Feb. 24th. Here’s what you need to know.

The program will give enrolled children up to 15 hours of free preschool per week, the year before they start kindergarten. Children with one or more qualifying factors can get up to 30 hours of free preschool per week.

In addition, parents who have already applied will be able to reopen their application and see the list of preschools to make sure they have chosen the best provider to accommodate their child. The matching process will then begin on Feb. 27th. Families will find out which preschool they were matched with on March 30th. The department will then choose a date to match the second batch of applications.

“We wanted to make sure that the system was cleaned up. We had our providers go back in and ensure that the number of slots was updated, whether or not they were part time or full time or p.m. And so we were able to get that done, said Lisa Roy, executive director for the Colorado Department of Early Childhood.

I’m told if you do not see the provider, you are looking for, give them a call directly to see if they are participating in the UPK Program. For more details, visit here.

