Deadline to file your taxes is April 18

COLORADO SPRINGS — No matter how you chose to file your taxes, the deadline to file them is on April 18th. If you want to request an extension, you still have until next Tuesday.

You can go online toIRS Free File to file for an extension.

Filing for an extension gives you an extra 6 months to file your taxes, but it doe not give you an extension for paying what you owe.

The IRS recommends estimating and paying your taxes before the 18th to avoid interest and penalties.

If you receive an extension on your taxes, you'll have until October 16th to file.

