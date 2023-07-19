Deadline approaching for veterans to get backdated benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS — Veterans have until August 9th to apply for backdated benefits from the PACT Act. They can receive one year's worth of VA health care and benefits.

The PACT Act was signed into law on August 10, 2022. As our Rob Quirk has previously reported, the law was created to give additional benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals like Agent Orange and Burn Pits during their time in service.

To apply, you can visit the PACT Act website and submit a claim, or submit a Letter of Intent claim by August 9th. You can do so byvisiting this website or calling 800-827-1000.

The El Paso County Division of Veteran Services is hosting a 3-day clinic to help veterans file their claims. It's happening on August 7th, 8th, and 9th at the U.S. National Guard Recruiting and Readiness Center off Voyager Parkway.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.