Deadline approaching for veterans to get backdated benefits

August 9th is the last day to apply for backdated benefits from the PACT Act
PACT ACT Benefits are on the way for many veterans but for those that have not applied yet, here are the deadlines you need to know.
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jul 18, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — Veterans have until August 9th to apply for backdated benefits from the PACT Act. They can receive one year's worth of VA health care and benefits.

The PACT Act was signed into law on August 10, 2022. As our Rob Quirk has previously reported, the law was created to give additional benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals like Agent Orange and Burn Pits during their time in service.

To apply, you can visit the PACT Act website and submit a claim, or submit a Letter of Intent claim by August 9th. You can do so byvisiting this website or calling 800-827-1000.

The El Paso County Division of Veteran Services is hosting a 3-day clinic to help veterans file their claims. It's happening on August 7th, 8th, and 9th at the U.S. National Guard Recruiting and Readiness Center off Voyager Parkway.

