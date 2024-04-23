Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Dead wolf found in Elbert County, US Fish and Wildlife Service confirms

In the wake of a vote that was heavily decided by Front Range residents, much of Grand County feels like they were, quite literally, thrown to the wolves.
wolf march 2024 map.jpg
Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 13:28:42-04

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A dead wolf was found in Elbert County on April 3, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed to our Denver news partners.

"Genetic testing has confirmed that this animal is a gray wolf from the Great Lakes wolf population," the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

It is not one of the 10 wolves that Colorado Parks and Wildlife released in December 2023. CPW released its first five gray wolves on Dec. 18, 2023 at an undisclosed place in Grand County as part of the May 2023 approval of the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. Five more were released a few days later in Grand and Summit counties. All 10 were collared.

The state will capture an additional 15 on tribal lands in northeastern Washington to reintroduce next winter.

Grand County wolves graphic w 360.jpg

Covering Colorado

Grand County residents brace as gray wolf reintroduction process begins

Stephanie Butzer
7:13 AM, Jan 03, 2024

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told our Denver news partner it is working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to investigate what happened to the dead wolf in Elbert County, as it's one of the species listed under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The Fence Post first reported on the incident.

Worries amid wolves: Grand County residents brace as Colorado's gray wolf reintroduction process begins

If you see a gray wolf, CPW asks that you fill out its wolf sighting form here. If possible, wildlife officers ask that you take photos and videos.

Related:

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App