Dead wolf found in Elbert County, US Fish and Wildlife Service confirms

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A dead wolf was found in Elbert County on April 3, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed to our Denver news partners.

"Genetic testing has confirmed that this animal is a gray wolf from the Great Lakes wolf population," the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

It is not one of the 10 wolves that Colorado Parks and Wildlife released in December 2023. CPW released its first five gray wolves on Dec. 18, 2023 at an undisclosed place in Grand County as part of the May 2023 approval of the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. Five more were released a few days later in Grand and Summit counties. All 10 were collared.

The state will capture an additional 15 on tribal lands in northeastern Washington to reintroduce next winter.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told our Denver news partner it is working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to investigate what happened to the dead wolf in Elbert County, as it's one of the species listed under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The Fence Post first reported on the incident.

If you see a gray wolf, CPW asks that you fill out its wolf sighting form here. If possible, wildlife officers ask that you take photos and videos.

