DEA removes more than 10,000 pounds of unneeded medication from Colorado

COLORADO — The Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced that more than 25,000 pounds of unneeded medication were removed from the Rocky Mountain Division area Monday.

The DEA announced that through its bi-annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day held on October 29th, more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications were turned in across the country.

The DEA collected 25,150 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 190 sites across their Rocky Mountain Division in Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming.

Utah – 11,582 pounds

Colorado – 10,591 pounds

Wyoming – 1,530 pounds

Montana – 1,450 pounds

The National Prescription Take Back Day since its creation in 2010 has removed around 17 million pounds of unneeded medications across the country.

“The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to protect our communities and create healthier environments by offering the safe disposal of medications,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “We appreciate the community support we see during these events and encourage everyone to remove unneeded medications from their home.”

Complete results for DEA’s fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day are here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.