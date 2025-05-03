DEA releases numbers from last weekend's National Drug Take Back Day

COLORADO — Last weekend's Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) National Drug Take Back Day collected more than 12 tons of unused or expired medicines across the Rocky Mountain region.

The region includes the following states:



Colorado

Montana

Utah

Wyoming

In Colorado, more than 11,500 pounds were collected across 79 different drop off points. Utah collected 10,800 pounds. Montana and Wyoming combined for nearly 3,000 pounds.

The DEA says everyone who participated helped make their community safer.

If you still want to dispose of your unwanted medicine, there are nine sites in our region that collect year round. Those sites include hospitals, police departments and other community sites dedicated to safety.

To view a list of these sites, visit the U.S. Department of Justice's website.

___





More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for There's more work happening along the I-25 Gap and it seems unusual. More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.