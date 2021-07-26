Days away from Sesquicentennial Downtown Festival in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city of Colorado Springs is gearing up for its 150th birthday celebration!

The city has prepped all year long for the event by hosting exhibits, a brews fest, and a tree and bike month.

The most recent exhibit, 'Then and Now,' showcases the evolution of Colorado Springs from 1871 to 2021.

Photographer, Mike Pach, began snapping photos for the project three years ago.

"Doing a profile of 150 years would be easy when you think of cities that are 1,000 years old! Well I was wrong. Our history is so amazing and it's impossible to include it all in a project like this," said Pach.

A parade and festival will take place on Saturday, July 31st at 11 am outside the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

The 'Then and Now' exhibit will remain open to the public at Library 21C until August.

Pach created a photobook, with the same exhibit photos, as he says he wants his work to be remembered even after the exhibit is over.

