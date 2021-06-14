Daycare provider arrested following death of infant at in-home operation

EL PASO COUNTY — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office have arrested a woman providing daycare services inside at home following the death of an infant earlier this year.

A release states medical personnel tried to save the child's life on February 5, but the infant was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Details on what led to the infant's death have not been released.

53-year-old Dana McNair is facing one charge of felony child abuse resulting in death, plus 17 additional counts of misdemeanor child abuse related to other children under her care.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the home on Widefield Drive was used to care for children between the ages of 18-months-old and 7-years-old.

Following the child's death in February, investigators began a review of the daycare operation.

