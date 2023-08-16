Day long closure of Rockrimmon Boulevard after water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rockrimmon Boulevard from Anaconda Drive to Grey Eagle Drive will be closed throughout Wednesday for water main repairs caused by breakage.

Rockrimmon Blvd is closed all day today (Wed, Aug 16) between Anaconda Dr and Grey Eagle Dr for water main repairs. Please avoid the area if you can and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/gC6QDDn6Z6 — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) August 16, 2023

The break was first announced around 12:30 a.m. by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) via Twitter. A cause has not been announced at this time.

CSPD and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) are asking you to avoid the area for the day.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

____

