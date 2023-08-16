Watch Now
Day long closure of Rockrimmon Boulevard after water main break

Rockrimmon Boulevard from Anaconda Drive to Grey Eagle Drive will be closed through Wednesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Rockrimmon Boulevard from Anaconda Drive to Grey Eagle Drive will be closed throughout Wednesday for water main repairs caused by breakage.

The break was first announced around 12:30 a.m. by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) via Twitter. A cause has not been announced at this time.

CSPD and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) are asking you to avoid the area for the day.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.
