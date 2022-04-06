Dave Chapelle coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, comedian Dave Chapelle announced that he will perform in Colorado Springs at the Pikes Peak Center on Sunday, April 17.

The show starts at 7 p.m., tickets are set to go live on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

This comes after Chapelle announced a string of surprise shows at Denver's Comedy Work. Tickets for those shows ran for $156, and all of the shows are now sold out.

According to the ticket website page, it will be a "cell phone free event," and audience members will be asked to leave if they are caught using a cell phone.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.