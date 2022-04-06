Watch
Dave Chapelle coming to Colorado Springs

FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 7:17 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 21:17:15-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, comedian Dave Chapelle announced that he will perform in Colorado Springs at the Pikes Peak Center on Sunday, April 17.

The show starts at 7 p.m., tickets are set to go live on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

This comes after Chapelle announced a string of surprise shows at Denver's Comedy Work. Tickets for those shows ran for $156, and all of the shows are now sold out.

According to the ticket website page, it will be a "cell phone free event," and audience members will be asked to leave if they are caught using a cell phone.
