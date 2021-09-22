Dart Wars Colorado Springs business owner works to help local foster care kids

COLORADO SPRINGS — One local business owner took over his business in 2019, right before the pandemic started. And despite having to close his doors twice, Dart Wars Colorado Springs owner, Dylan Newman still found a way to survive, but not without helping out local foster kids.

Dylan is a military veteran with over 20 years in special operations, something he thinks helps highlight his leadership skills.

Dart Wars has partnered with County Foster Care agencies and non-profits to help serve foster and group home teams, as well as military families. Dart Wars employs and helps develop life skills to foster, group-home, and military dependant teens who age out of their support programs and move to their "forever" home areas. In addition, Dart Wars has raised thousands of dollars for the non-profit, "Hope and Home Foster Agency." The company also hosts a dedicated day for foster families, along with free birthday parties for foster kids.

This is something that hits home for Dylan because he is a foster parent. His goal is to give foster kids life skills. He says seeing the faces of the kids light up while playing at Dart Wars makes his job worthwhile. Dylan says the kids he employs are driven and he enjoys giving them a break from their home life.

“I get one, or two, maybe even three people a week asking if we are hiring. It is a hectic job and having to deal with the constant chaos is challenging. Managing 70-80 players and having to be professional all day is a lot of work for these foster kids,” said Newman. “But they do a great job and it’s a joy to see the skills these kids gain from working here.”

