Danny New's Kids on the Block: Colorado artistic swimming team returns from Nationals and Junior Olympics

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — I think treading water for more than three minutes is already impressive, but now you want me to kick my legs straight in the air and undulate them like a mermaid?

That's just another day in the office for Trident Artistic Swimming, which is a nonprofit in Broomfield, that teaches people how to perfect the sport formerly known as "synchronized" swimming.

The organization was founded by former Longmont swimmer Chloe Kibutzany in 2016, and for the first time in the team's history, three girls actually just returned from Nationals and Junior Olympics.

"So it's like a mix of dance, gymnastics, a lot of stretching, strength training, and then a lot of [Synchronized Swimming] skills," Kibutzany said at their practice site in the Broomfield Community Center. "It's something you've probably never tried before, right?"

She's right. It was something I had never tried before.

Danny New's Kids on the Block: Artistic Swimming team returns from Nationals and Junior Olympics

In the above story, you can learn more about the team's journey, and you can see me flail, aquatically.

The team has classes for many ages and skill levels, and, for more information, you can head here.

