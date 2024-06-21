Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Dalton Knecht hones game over 3-school, projected lottery pick in NBA draft

NBA Draft Knecht Basketball
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) reacts after a three-point basket during the second half of an Elite Eight college basketball game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Detroit. Knecht has always carried a chip on his shoulder with him throughout his cross-country, multi-school basketball journey. he most recent Associated Press mock draft projects him going to the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 9. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
NBA Draft Knecht Basketball
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jun 21, 2024

Dalton Knecht has always carried a chip on his shoulder with him throughout his multi-school basketball journey. Feeling overlooked has powered the guard from Colorado along his stops at Northeastern Junior College, Northern Colorado and Tennessee. Knecht is coming off his final college season, during which he averaged 21.7 points with the Volunteers, earned All-America honors and received shout-outs from none other than Kevin Durant. That determination has Knecht on the precipice of becoming a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

___



History of the Western Street Breakfast

The annual Western Street Breakfast kicks off the rodeo season in the Pikes Peak Region and the history behind the event.

History behind the Western Street Breakfast and traditions behind the event

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App