D70 teaming up with FEMA to hold vaccination clinics at high schools

Posted at 5:09 PM, Apr 16, 2021
PUEBLO COUNTY — Pueblo School District 70 and FEMA are partnering to hold vaccination clinics at three D70 high schools the last two weeks of April.

The district said the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Students 16 and 17 years of age, will need to have a parent present and the parent will have to sign a waiver.

The clinic is open to vaccinate students, family members, and the general public, but space and doses are limited.

The district asks that people register early.

Registration can be found at this link: https://www.primarybio.com/r/centurapopup

The clinics will be held at the following places and times:

  • Pueblo West High School, Tuesday, April 20th from 4pm to 9pm.
  • Rye High School, Wednesday, April 21st from 4pm to 9pm.
  • Pueblo County High School, Tuesday, April 27th from 4pm to 9pm.
