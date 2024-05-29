D60 uses $15 million dollar grant for STREAM in schools

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pueblo School District 60 has received a $15 million Federal grant to create a STREAM program in three of its schools. STREAM stands for Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, the Arts, and Math. D60 says it's been working over the past two years to secure this funding.

The project will be divided between 3 schools: Parkview Elementary, Risley International Academy of Innovation, and Centennial High School. It's designed as a magnet school, which means any child can chose to apply and "choice" into the schools.

"The idea of the magnet program is to attract students to the schools who might otherwise be attending other schools. It's really an opportunity to create a more diverse group of students at these particular schools," said the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Services Ted Johnson.

The district says it hopes to foster critical thinking skills while opening their curiosity to STREAM careers. While it's in the planning stages, D60 hopes to have the program up and running by the 2025-26 school year.

"I think a lot of times when we look at schools and school districts across the front range, particularly in districts where they have a large presence of technology industry, those students are getting exposure to all kinds of STEM experiences. we want that for our kids too," said Johnson.

Duane Nava, president of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, thinks the grant is a great idea for the future of Pueblo. Nava believes if the growing engineering and tech industries are to reach Pueblo, they'll need highly educated workers to fill jobs.

"Especially when it comes to our economic vitality and economic strength, it starts with K12 education," he said. "Education is the key".

District 60 is looking for a program director to lead the project.

