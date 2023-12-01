D49 Board debates encouraging 'In God We Trust' displays on campus

EL PASO COUNTY — Members of the District 49 School Board are considering displays of the national motto "In God We Trust" on campuses and an encouragement for teachers to create displays in classrooms. The concept outlined in this week's agenda was to utilize any donated posters or plaques on campuses. Board members discussed how to include the motto in displays of historical documents.

The agenda item for the resolution presented by Board Treasurer Jamilynn D'Avola (District 1) reads, "District 49 believes that it is in the public interest to uphold, affirm, and celebrate the national heritage and the traditions and values which have been the foundation and the sustenance of our nation, as well as elements vital to its future preservation (wording taken from Colorado Department of Education Resolution to Encourage the Public Display of the National Motto In God We Trust adopted July 6, 2000)."

The resolution before the board mirrors that document from 23 years ago which references the origins of the phrase "In God We Trust" from a poem by Francis Scott Key that became the Star Spangled Banner, an 1864 law that called for the motto to be placed on all 2 cent coins, an 1873 law that changed that to all coins, and further on the 1956 law making it the National Motto of the United States to be placed on all currency.

During the discussion, Board Secretary Lori Thompson (District 4) referenced court rulings following challenges to displays in schools which determined the use of the motto is "ceremonial and patriotic, not a state endorsement of religion." Thompson leans towards recommending the display of the motto alongside historical documents. She supports reviewing displays already in place at Sand Creek and Falcon High Schools to determine a path forward. She wants to hear more from the community and consideration of a broader range of documents for displays to be used in an educational format.

Board Vice President Rick Van Wieren (District 2) agrees he would like to see the national motto alongside historical documents such as the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the preamble to the US Constitution, or the Gettysburg Address. He's not in favor of using "In God We Trust as a standalone statement. "For some people, they would not look at it as simply ceremonial but rather they would look at that as little more than of the religion. That is something we want to avoid. We want to make our schools where everybody can feel welcome."

Outgoing Board President John Graham (District 3) understands the desire to display historical documents, but commented "students don't look at that stuff."

D'Avola reminded the board that this discussion on, "'In God We Trust' is a starting point that we can jump off of. I think it is important to mention our inalienable rights. The Founding Fathers knew very clearly that those rights came from God, they do not come from man. Governments were instituted to protect those rights. If there is nothing higher than God then government can take away those rights. It's important for us to understand that as a nation that our nation was founded on the idea that God is above government because he gave us those rights."

Superintendent Peter Hilts offered to take leadership on this concept to develop a proposal for moving forward. He wants to consider the proposal by fostering relationships with educators, students, and community organizations to develop displays and update existing historical displays to help bring American history to students in "plain text, readable versions of documents to show where our values come from."

D'Avola replied, "With those displays, I would like to make sure that we do include the 'In God We Trust' motto." Graham replied, "And with the history of why it is what it is."

Board members Thompson and D'Avola will work with Superintendent Hilts on the task. A revised resolution will be presented to a new board when they convene in January.

The incoming school board will have three new members when they meet next year. Here's the makeup of that group:

Jamilynn D'Avola (District 1)

Debra Schmidt (District 2)

Marie LeVere-Wright (District 3)

Lori Thompson (District 4)

Mike Heil (District 5)

WATCH THE D49 BOARD DISCUSSION

RELATED: SB 23-025 In God We Trust Special License Plate bill passed through the Colorado General Assembly in the 2023 session and went into effect on August 7.

