D20's Liberty High School and Timberview MS on lockout status

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy District 20 has placed Liberty High School and Timberview Middle School on lockout status following a "concerning social media post."

According to a release from the district, administrators are working closely with Colorado Springs Police and District Security on the issue. Both schools are just east of Powers Boulevard between Research and Briargate in Colorado Springs.

The middle school is included in the status due to proximity to the high school and a sharing of facilities.

Under the lockout conditions:



The perimeter of the school is secured

All students remain indoors

All perimeter doors are locked

Attendance is taken

It is business as usual within the building

The principal wrote to parents, "Please note all students scheduled for second lunch will remain indoors and on campus. Sodexo will provide lunch."

_____

Here’s a look at the K-12 Standard Response Protocol used by districts across Colorado, the United States and Canada.

Lockdown: Locks, Lights, Out of Sight

Students are to move away from sight, maintain silence, and do not open the door.

Teachers are to lock interior doors, turn out the lights, move away from sight, do not open the door, maintain silence, and take attendance.

Lockout: Secure the perimeter

Students are to return inside, conduct business as usual.

Teachers are to bring everyone indoors, lock perimeter doors, increase situational awareness, conduct business as usual, and take attendance.

Evacuate to an announced location

Students are to bring their phones, leave everything else behind, and follow staff and law enforcement instructions.

Teachers are to lead the evacuation to the announced location, take attendance, and notify of any missing, extra or injured students.

In the event of a natural disaster:

Tornado: Students will evacuate to a shelter area

Hazmat: Students will help seal the room

Eathquake: Students are to drop, cover and hold

Tsunami: Students are to get to high ground

In all of the above situations, teachers will lead the safety strategy and take attendance.

_____

