D20 to host Town Hall meetings to discuss time change

COLORADO SPRINGS — D20’s decision to change the start times for elementary, middle, and high school students has been quite a conversation.

After feedback from parents, the district has decided they will wait another year to make changes. In the meantime, the district is hosting a series of town hall meetings so that parents can join in the conversation.

The changes won’t start until the next calendar school year. And here is what D20 has proposed.

The decision comes after the district pointed to research stating high school students benefit from more sleep. However, some parents believe the decision to change things helps the district handle its bus driver shortage better.

I spoke with a mother who has a student in high school and a 10-year-old. She tells me the changes disrupt her children’s sports schedules, and that is hard. More importantly, it disrupts family time.

“What it’s going to impact is our family time. We are a family that is big into family dinners. Research shows that family dinners create happier children, so all of those things are going to be impacted,” said Schulte.

The town hall meetings will kick off today at 11 a.m. at the Education and Administration Center. It is the start of a series of meetings. As you can see below.

From D20’s website:

Tuesday, Feb. 28



6 – 7:30 p.m.

Chinook Trail Middle School

Tuesday, March 7



6 – 7:30 p.m.

Eagleview Middle School

Thursday, March 9



6 – 7:30 p.m.

Discover Canyon Campus Middle School

Wednesday, March 15



10 – 11:30 a.m.

Education and Administration Center, Atrium

Tuesday, March 21



6 – 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Ridge Middle School

Thursday, March 23



2 – 3:30 p.m.

Education and Administration Center, Atrium

