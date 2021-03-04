D20 school celebrates opening of safe space with ribbon cutting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two Chinook Trail Middle School students who created a safe space for their peers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the space.

The two girls created the "Roots and Wings Room" as part of their Silver Award Project for Girl Scouts Colorado. The room is meant to be a safe space where students can go to relax and de-stress.

"I like that it's finally over and the people of this school can finally start using the room, but I'm excited to start another project," said Kaitlin S.

"It feels good to know that it's going to help some people," said Grace H.

With help from the community, the girls were able to get calming devices, coloring books, and other items for the room.

"Most of the items in this room are from the community itself. They bought all of the items and our troop leader actually made this nice sticker over here for the room," said Kaitlin.

Students will be able to immediately start using the space.