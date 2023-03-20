D20 middle school robotics teams preparing for world stage competitions

COLORADO SPRINGS— Eagleview Middle School robotics teams are making history. The state held its first LEGO Robotics Competition in the fall. The Electric Eagles placed first and the Micro-Bots placed second. Both teams are preparing for a world stage.

"It's really exciting, I didn't think we would get this far but we did," said Micro-Bots sixth-grader Sierra Winslow.

Both teams practice every Monday after school. Students are making last-minute improvements.

Teams of ten work together to code, design and demonstrate how their robots solve real-world problems.

"We came up with the idea of microbots cleaning solar panels because a lot of energy is lost because of dirty solar panels," said Winslow.

The theme is power and the Electric Eagles also took it to the next level. A solar and wind-powered blimp to increase the amount and speed households get energy.

"To win this overall, it would make me very excited to know we put a lot of effort into this," said Electric Eagles seventh-grader Asher Woehler.

The teams will go against other top teams in the world. They only have a few minutes to showcase all their skills.

"I think I'm most looking forward to competing and meeting all of the other countries like Australia and see how they think and code their robot," said Winslow.

Students are working with industry leaders to patent their creations.

"Yes, they're middle school students but they have brilliant ideas," said the robotics teams lead Dr. Amanda Trimillos.

"[Students are] making an impact in the community and the greater region."

Dr. Trimillos said students are already working with high school robotics teams to continue their passions.

Team #1 Electric Eagles compete April 19-22 in Houston, TX. Team #2 Micro-Bots compete May 12-14 in Long Beach, CA.

Students and parents said they are looking for donations to help fund plane tickets and hotels. If you'd like to donate, click here for their GoFundMe.

