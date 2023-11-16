D20 may cut hockey and lacrosse teams in half, parents weigh in on proposal

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy School District 20 (D20) may be cutting its hockey and lacrosse teams in half next year.

A final decision won't be made until after families and school board members offer feedback.

With four teams per sport, D20 officials said they are spread too thin to keep them all going.

D20 said the number of teams causes safety concerns as inexperienced players aren't getting the necessary ice time to improve. Officials also argue the teams are costly and 'lack consistent success.'

If approved, there would be only two teams per sport next year.

"I'm very concerned, I'm saddened and disappointed in our district," said a Rampart High School hockey mom Makala Hedlin. "You're going to make me tear up."

"Angry, sad, disappointed," said another Rampart High School hockey mom Jamie DeMeter.

Both parents said they worry about their sons making it on the team with more competition from other schools.

Instead of separate teams, Air Academy, Liberty, Pine Creek and Rampart High Schools would combine.

Lacrosse would go from four smaller teams to two large ones. D20 officials said the number of players shouldn't change.

However, 31 players would be cut from JV and Varsity hockey teams.

Both parents said they fear the future without the opportunity to play high school hockey.

"He said he wanted to apply to Oregon because of their hockey program and so it will really change everything for him for sure," said Hedlin.

"Going into his senior year, he's disappointed, he's sad, he's hurt, he doesn't know what's going to happen," said DeMeter.

____

