D11 votes to place a $350 million bond on the November ballot that will not raise taxes

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, it was announced that the Board of Education (BOE) for Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) voted to put a question on the ballot that will give people an opportunity to approve a $350 million bond without raising taxes.

The district says they are doing this to help rebuild the schools, adding that many of the schools were built in the 1960s and are outdated.

In a press release, they say the District has identified a backlog of over $700 million in maintenance and repairs that are required to update the schools and keep them safe.

“As a District 11 graduate myself, it’s important to me that our schools continue to provide world class instruction in inspiring learning spaces,” said District 11 Board of Education President, Shawn Gullixson, “we have a responsibility to ensure the next generation of District 11 students have the same access to great instruction and facilities as those who have come before them. We work hard to honor the investment tax-payers make in our schools and are proud to have the opportunity to improve and modernize our schools without raising taxes on our District 11 community.”

They say if voters approve the no-tax bond on November 2nd, the goal would be to issue funding for the repairs by the end of 2021. The BOE says they believe this bond won't be costly because they believe the district will be debt-free by the end of 20202 due to "strong financial management."

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter