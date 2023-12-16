D11 Unified Basketball Teams gifted new gear at season kick-off event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Team members of the District 11 Unified Sports Program were gifted special items to kick off one of their seasons.

Members of the D11 High School Unified Basketball teams held their round-robin jamboree to kick off their 2023-2024 season. During the event Friday, athletes were surprised by the Pikes Peak Athletic Foundation and SCHEELS as the teams were gifted with brand-new basketball shoes for their season.

The Unified Sports Program has student-athletes participating from Coronado, Doherty, Mitchell, and Palmer High Schools. Currently, students can sign up to play bowling, basketball, and track. The program says they are looking to expand the amount of sports they offer in the future.

The Special Olympics will help provide uniforms, equipment, and transportation. The group is also planning to expand these types of programs into middle and elementary schools over the next few years.

