D11 students plan protest after board member's controversial post

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students from Colorado Springs School District 11 are planning a demonstration on Wednesday in response to a "transphobic" by Board of Education Member Jason Jorgenson.

The post depicted a transgender person at a doctor's office and read “when you trans and you think you pregnant,” and depicted a large amount of feces on a monitor. Jorgensen has since removed the post, and issued an apology on the District 11 website

The students will also attend the D11 Board of Education meeting and plan to participate in public comment.

There have been calls for Jorgenson to resign, as well as another board member Reverend Al Loma.

Loma denies posting any controversial social media posts.

"I posted an article about this man in Hollywood. He was a homosexual and he said he met Jesus and it changed his life. I've never posted against or to make fun of. I deal with them all of the time and bring them in. My brother-in-law was a homosexual and died of aids, and I would take him in every week to get his meds before he died. I have family members in that lifestyle, they know I don't agree with it, but I love them. I'll always love them," said Loma.

He denies any racist allegations as he's both indigenous and Hispanic. Some community members had raised concerns after an incident where Loma emailed D11 superintendent, Dr. Michael J. Thomas, saying he was going to "gangster slap" an African American man.

"He came into the meeting and we always have the community share their thoughts. He came in there, never saw him before, and he started to address his concern which is great. That's the beauty of America, you can address your concern, but what caused me great concern is when he stood up and began to discuss in a violent nature and tone that we were dancing with the devil and he was the stick. I grew up in the ghetto, I wasn't born with a silver spoon, I was born with a shovel, and when he said that it brought me back home where I grew up. I restrained myself, but I looked at the audience and they were terrified, not just the ladies that are here. They intimidated the entire room, there were about a dozen men in black uniforms standing up," said Loma. "I wasn't going to say nothing but a couple of days later the three parents called me and said they were afraid and what should they do. So I used a rhetorical statement, I said people like that are like barking chihuahuas. They are a lot of bark, but no bite. Someone turned my words around, and said I called a black guy a dog which is not true."

Loma encourages anyone with a problem with his comments or social media posts to come and talk with him. He says his door is open for conversation.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.