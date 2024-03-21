D11 students helping fix cars for those who can't afford to

COLORADO SPRINGS — Doherty High School students in Colorado Springs helped fix a car for a woman recovering from a drug addiction.

It's part of a new partnership with non-profit, The Stranded Motorist Fund, and local auto repair shop, Adam and Son.

They gave Nicole the keys Wednesday morning.

Nicole said the car's brake and tire issues were too expensive for her to fix.

"I wasn't able to get to the places I needed to go," said Nicole.

And that included work.

"My checks were like not even a quarter of what they should be," said Nicole. "I went to three different places and they all gave me quotes that were like $3,000 or more."

The Stranded Motorist Fund helped pay for the repairs. It's helped hundreds of others since 2020.

"Often times its single mothers, disabled veterans, you name it, people that are just struggling and in this economy, that's a very common issue," said co-founder Dan Adam.

Adam and Son Auto Repair mechanics are checking the student's work and teaching technical skills for future careers.

"It makes me feel good just helping out other people, it's something I've always wanted to do since I was little," said junior Seamus Roebke.

"I don't have to carry my groceries home anymore," said Nicole.

D11 families can choose to give back their 5% discount at any Adam and Son location, which the shop can then match. That donation goes toward to the Stranded Motorist Fund.

