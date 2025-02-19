D11 offering free school breakfasts and lunches for the 2024-2025 school year

Colorado Springs School District 11 is offering free meals in participating schools for the 2024-2025 school year through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) and the National School Lunch Program.

For a full list of participating schools, click here.

D11 asks that households still provide income information when the district requests it, to continue to access state and federal funding.

The district says any funds not used for meal costs will go towards "after-school activities and other nutritional programs for students."

Additionally, "qualifying households" could be eligible for discounted fees, class materials, bus passes, and more.

All students qualify for free meals for this school year, but for additional benefits, households are encouraged to complete a LINQ Connect application here.





The I-25 Gap: Thousands cited during first month of express lane enforcement During just the first month of enforcement, the number of drivers cited for crossing the express lane double white line through the I-25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock is in the thousands. Thousands cited during first month of express lane enforcement along the I-25 Gap

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.